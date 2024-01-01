Toews Corp ADV Invests $781,000 in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Toews Corp ADV purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $781,000. Cboe Global Markets accounts for about 0.5% of Toews Corp ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 93.5% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 68.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 85.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Performance

Shares of Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $178.56 on Monday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $103.82 and a one year high of $139.00. The company has a market cap of $18.94 billion, a PE ratio of 92.04 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.31.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.20. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business had revenue of $480.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, October 26th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on CBOE shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Argus downgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $168.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.55.

Insider Activity at Cboe Global Markets

In related news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.62, for a total value of $233,506.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $756,918.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

