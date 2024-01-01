Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Shares Sold by Callahan Advisors LLC

Callahan Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 782 shares during the quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $1,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENTG. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in Entegris by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 11,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Entegris by 6.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 17,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Entegris by 37.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 329,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,463,000 after buying an additional 88,901 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Entegris by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 70,687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,834,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Entegris by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter.

Get Entegris alerts:

Entegris Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $119.82 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $17.99 billion, a PE ratio of 90.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.33. Entegris, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.85 and a fifty-two week high of $122.58.

Entegris Announces Dividend

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $888.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $890.33 million. Entegris had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 12.98%. Analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Entegris from $113.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Entegris in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.13.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ENTG

Insider Transactions at Entegris

In other Entegris news, SVP Joseph Colella sold 2,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.49, for a total transaction of $344,239.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,104,906.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Entegris Company Profile

(Free Report)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in four segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); The Advanced Planarization Solutions (APS); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.