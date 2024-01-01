Callahan Advisors LLC Acquires 14,472 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Callahan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 72.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,333 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,472 shares during the quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $3,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,983,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 345.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. 82.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total value of $59,318.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,086.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total transaction of $1,520,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,591,616. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total transaction of $59,318.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,086.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,683 shares of company stock valued at $1,764,908. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

DHI stock opened at $151.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.62 and a quick ratio of 1.48. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $88.10 and a one year high of $154.64. The stock has a market cap of $50.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.48.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The construction company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.47. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is 8.67%.

DHI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $148.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $143.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $132.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.67.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

