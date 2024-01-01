Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stock Holdings Lifted by Sebold Capital Management Inc.

Sebold Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 20.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the quarter. Sebold Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 127.4% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $33,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VWO opened at $41.10 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $37.46 and a one year high of $43.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.32. The stock has a market cap of $73.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

