Balboa Wealth Partners Purchases 915 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

Balboa Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,274 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners’ holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BIL. Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 1,205.2% in the third quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 79,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,327,000 after buying an additional 73,828 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the third quarter valued at about $601,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 215.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 778,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,489,000 after buying an additional 531,961 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 119,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,989,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 184.9% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 4,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares during the period.

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA BIL opened at $91.39 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.57 and its 200-day moving average is $91.61. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a one year low of $91.21 and a one year high of $91.86.

About SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

