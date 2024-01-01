Balboa Wealth Partners Sells 3,009 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Balboa Wealth Partners cut its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 17.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,301 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,009 shares during the quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners’ holdings in Micron Technology were worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aquila Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aquila Investment Management LLC now owns 36,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 4,548 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Tillman Hartley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,124 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 4,465 shares during the period. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Mizuho upped their price target on Micron Technology from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.59.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

MU stock opened at $85.34 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.37. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.13 and a fifty-two week high of $87.87.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 14.44% and a negative net margin of 42.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is -7.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 3,508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total transaction of $244,542.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,829,587.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 3,508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total transaction of $244,542.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,829,587.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 8,882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total value of $602,110.78. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,575 shares in the company, valued at $3,360,689.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 266,618 shares of company stock worth $20,808,994 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

See Also

