Callahan Advisors LLC Has $5.03 Million Stock Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Callahan Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 349 shares during the quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $5,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Randolph Co Inc grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 64.9% during the second quarter. Randolph Co Inc now owns 69,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,463,000 after buying an additional 27,293 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Cintas during the second quarter valued at about $9,522,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 13.6% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 8.9% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 190,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,554,000 after buying an additional 15,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 29.1% during the third quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 332,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $159,813,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. 62.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cintas alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $525.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Cintas from $580.00 to $565.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $625.00 to $645.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $524.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $559.50.

Insider Transactions at Cintas

In other news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 9,774 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $596.91, for a total value of $5,834,198.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,732 shares in the company, valued at $22,522,608.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 1,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $514.17, for a total transaction of $1,011,886.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,213,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 9,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $596.91, for a total transaction of $5,834,198.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,522,608.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Stock Performance

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $602.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $61.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.24. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $423.06 and a 52 week high of $607.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $548.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $515.15.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 36.78%. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Cintas’s payout ratio is 39.19%.

Cintas Profile

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.