Callahan Advisors LLC Has $6.30 Million Stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Callahan Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,181 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 659 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $6,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 46.4% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 82 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 257.7% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 93 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp cut shares of United Rentals from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $490.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. UBS Group cut shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $504.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $494.00 to $591.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $474.08.

Shares of URI stock opened at $573.42 on Monday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $325.15 and a 52-week high of $585.50. The stock has a market cap of $38.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $485.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $461.41.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $11.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.32 by $0.41. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 37.00%. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 41.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.16%.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

