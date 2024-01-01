Callahan Advisors LLC Acquires 12,433 Shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Callahan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 465,143 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,433 shares during the quarter. Brookfield comprises about 1.8% of Callahan Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $14,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BN. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Brookfield in the 4th quarter worth $3,727,998,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Brookfield in the 2nd quarter worth $1,847,395,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Brookfield in the 4th quarter worth $775,028,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Brookfield in the 4th quarter worth $739,834,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Brookfield in the 4th quarter worth $483,001,000. Institutional investors own 58.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BN stock opened at $40.12 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Brookfield Co. has a 12 month low of $28.25 and a 12 month high of $41.05.

Brookfield ( NYSE:BN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $24.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Brookfield had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 0.12%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -933.02%.

In related news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 12,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total transaction of $157,777.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,492,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,440,063.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Brookfield news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 12,365 shares of Brookfield stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total value of $157,777.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,492,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,440,063.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 132,700 shares of Brookfield stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.47, for a total value of $327,769.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,368,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,010,150.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,622,497 shares of company stock worth $13,925,383 in the last 90 days. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on BN shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Brookfield from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Brookfield from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield from $45.00 to $46.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Brookfield from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Brookfield presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.63.

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

