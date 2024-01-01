Callahan Advisors LLC Has $4.82 Million Stock Holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Callahan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,809 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $4,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,966 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 366 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. TPB Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. TPB Wealth Advisors now owns 10,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,734 shares of the bank’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 323 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CFR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $113.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.33.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CFR opened at $108.49 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.05. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.25 and a twelve month high of $139.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $513.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.91 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 22.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 9.63 EPS for the current year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is currently 35.18%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

