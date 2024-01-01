Balboa Wealth Partners Has $551,000 Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Balboa Wealth Partners lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 17.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 770 shares during the quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVE. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $173.89 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $142.56 and a 12-month high of $174.44. The stock has a market cap of $27.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $163.28 and a 200-day moving average of $161.12.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

