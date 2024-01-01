Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC Sells 992 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 992 shares during the period. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 40,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Derbend Asset Management bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $986,000. New Harbor Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 58.9% in the third quarter. New Harbor Financial Group LLC now owns 23,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 8,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jmac Enterprises LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 13.9% in the third quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 88,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after acquiring an additional 10,743 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $29.02 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $24.47 and a 52-week high of $31.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.63.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

