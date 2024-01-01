Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVY. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 92.7% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Avery Dennison during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Avery Dennison by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Avery Dennison during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Avery Dennison from $201.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $209.00 target price on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Avery Dennison from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.25.

Avery Dennison Stock Down 0.3 %

Avery Dennison stock opened at $202.16 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $188.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.92. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52 week low of $158.93 and a 52 week high of $203.70.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The business’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 54.45%.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

