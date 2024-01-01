Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,787 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACWX. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the second quarter worth about $5,486,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1,250.0% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the second quarter worth $80,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 43.5% in the second quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:ACWX opened at $51.04 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 52-week low of $44.89 and a 52-week high of $51.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.61.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.714 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

(Free Report)

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.