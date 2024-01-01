Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 3,349 NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,349 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $670,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NXPI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Citigroup lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $216.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $215.00 to $214.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.48.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Down 0.6 %

NXPI stock opened at $229.68 on Monday. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $153.10 and a 52 week high of $238.27. The company has a market capitalization of $59.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $203.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.05. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 40.56%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. On average, analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.63%.

Insider Transactions at NXP Semiconductors

In other news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,699 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.16, for a total value of $1,897,773.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 208,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,470,652.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,000 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $408,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,231,196. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,699 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.16, for a total transaction of $1,897,773.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,428 shares in the company, valued at $45,470,652.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,141 shares of company stock valued at $4,294,266 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

