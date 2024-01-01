QV Investors Inc. Sells 260 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

QV Investors Inc. trimmed its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,810 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,589 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,112 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,549 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Lafayette Investments Inc. raised its holdings in American Express by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 1,589 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. 83.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $143.93 per share, for a total transaction of $143,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,860. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total value of $1,802,221.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 88,376 shares in the company, valued at $14,040,295.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $143.93 per share, for a total transaction of $143,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,860. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Express Stock Performance

NYSE AXP opened at $187.34 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.20. American Express has a 1 year low of $140.91 and a 1 year high of $188.30.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $15.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. American Express had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that American Express will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 22.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of American Express from $192.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler raised shares of American Express from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $150.00 to $151.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of American Express from $203.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.78.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AXP

About American Express

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.