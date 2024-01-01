Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.31 Per Share

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 12th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, January 12th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. This is a positive change from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Franklin Resources has increased its dividend by an average of 3.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 44 years. Franklin Resources has a payout ratio of 52.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Franklin Resources to earn $2.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.6%.

Franklin Resources Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE BEN opened at $29.79 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.37. Franklin Resources has a fifty-two week low of $21.88 and a fifty-two week high of $34.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The closed-end fund reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Franklin Resources will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BEN. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Franklin Resources from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Franklin Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $24.75.

In other news, EVP Alok Sethi sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total value of $634,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,347,167.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 6,011 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $144,324.11. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,960.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alok Sethi sold 25,000 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total transaction of $634,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,347,167.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,011 shares of company stock worth $1,422,764. Company insiders own 24.13% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 7.1% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 12,630 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 82.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,280 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 7.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 444,283 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $12,405,000 after buying an additional 30,695 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 4.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,072,606 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $951,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $250,000. 46.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

