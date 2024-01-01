The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 14th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd.

New York Times has raised its dividend payment by an average of 21.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. New York Times has a payout ratio of 26.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect New York Times to earn $1.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.5%.

NYSE NYT opened at $48.99 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.71. The company has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 42.23 and a beta of 1.11. New York Times has a 1-year low of $32.00 and a 1-year high of $49.54.

New York Times ( NYSE:NYT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.08. New York Times had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The business had revenue of $598.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that New York Times will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in New York Times by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,551,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,142,000 after purchasing an additional 67,217 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in New York Times by 181.1% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 30,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 19,491 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of New York Times in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of New York Times by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 483,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,144,000 after purchasing an additional 13,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of New York Times by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NYT shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of New York Times from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on New York Times from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.75.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com website.

