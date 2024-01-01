United Security Bancshares to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NASDAQ:UBFO)

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 19th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd.

United Security Bancshares has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 15.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

United Security Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ UBFO opened at $8.41 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $144.15 million, a P/E ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. United Security Bancshares has a 12-month low of $5.50 and a 12-month high of $8.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Security Bancshares

United Security Bancshares ( NASDAQ:UBFO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a net margin of 31.16% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $12.04 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of United Security Bancshares by 566,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 5,669 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in United Security Bancshares by 4,392.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,403 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of United Security Bancshares by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of United Security Bancshares by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 25,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 6,584 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Security Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth $181,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Security Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

United Security Bancshares Company Profile

United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

