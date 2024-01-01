Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.00 or more for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $9.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $30.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $31.81 billion. Jabil also updated its Q2 guidance to $1.43-1.83 EPS.

Jabil Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE JBL opened at $127.40 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.27. The company has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Jabil has a 1 year low of $64.74 and a 1 year high of $141.38.

Get Jabil alerts:

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The technology company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.02. Jabil had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 41.09%. The firm had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Jabil will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.46%.

Jabil announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 15.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JBL has been the subject of several research reports. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Jabil from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jabil from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Jabil from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Jabil from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Jabil from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $133.88.

View Our Latest Stock Report on JBL

Insider Transactions at Jabil

In other news, Chairman Mark T. Mondello sold 60,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total transaction of $8,089,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,025,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,095,468.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Daryn G. Smith sold 1,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.76, for a total value of $212,288.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,082,241.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark T. Mondello sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total transaction of $8,089,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,025,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,095,468.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 223,301 shares of company stock valued at $28,553,795. Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jabil

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Jabil by 71.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,232,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $549,457,000 after buying an additional 2,591,893 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Jabil by 3.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,454,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,000,000 after buying an additional 127,736 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jabil by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,865,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,609,000 after buying an additional 28,420 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Jabil by 230.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,863,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,018,000 after buying an additional 1,299,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Jabil by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,765,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,382,000 after buying an additional 281,866 shares during the last quarter. 92.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jabil Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.