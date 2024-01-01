Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.30.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Regions Financial from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Wedbush cut Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Regions Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Barclays cut their price target on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group cut Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 97,697.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,638,604,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,199,930,000 after buying an additional 1,636,928,853 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 2.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 114,585,518 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,970,871,000 after buying an additional 2,982,310 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 53,824,390 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $925,780,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160,768 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,312,924 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $943,529,000 after purchasing an additional 189,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,357,304 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $361,834,000 after purchasing an additional 473,265 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RF opened at $19.38 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Regions Financial has a 12-month low of $13.72 and a 12-month high of $24.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.77.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 26.39% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Regions Financial will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

