Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.30.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Regions Financial from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Wedbush cut Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Regions Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Barclays cut their price target on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group cut Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on RF
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regions Financial
Regions Financial Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of NYSE RF opened at $19.38 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Regions Financial has a 12-month low of $13.72 and a 12-month high of $24.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.77.
Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 26.39% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Regions Financial will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Regions Financial Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.
Regions Financial Company Profile
Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Regions Financial
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/25 – 12/29
- Video Game Stocks: How to Invest in Gaming
- Do bank stocks go up when interest rates rise?
- Stock Average Calculator
- 6 best ethanol stocks to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.