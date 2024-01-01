Analyzing BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) & PagerDuty (NYSE:PD)

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Free Report) and PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BigCommerce and PagerDuty’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BigCommerce $279.08 million 2.65 -$139.92 million ($1.27) -7.66 PagerDuty $370.79 million 5.74 -$128.42 million ($0.82) -28.23

PagerDuty has higher revenue and earnings than BigCommerce. PagerDuty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BigCommerce, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BigCommerce -31.74% -187.16% -12.91% PagerDuty -18.00% -22.87% -6.40%

Volatility & Risk

This table compares BigCommerce and PagerDuty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

BigCommerce has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PagerDuty has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for BigCommerce and PagerDuty, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BigCommerce 0 7 3 0 2.30 PagerDuty 0 4 4 0 2.50

BigCommerce currently has a consensus target price of $12.05, indicating a potential upside of 23.84%. PagerDuty has a consensus target price of $28.50, indicating a potential upside of 23.11%. Given BigCommerce’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe BigCommerce is more favorable than PagerDuty.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

72.9% of BigCommerce shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.9% of PagerDuty shares are held by institutional investors. 10.8% of BigCommerce shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.9% of PagerDuty shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

PagerDuty beats BigCommerce on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations. It serves online stores across industries. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About PagerDuty

PagerDuty, Inc. engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States, EMEA, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues. Its platform includes PagerDuty Incident Response, that provides a real-time view across the status of a digital service while incorporating noise reduction to remove false positives; PagerDuty Process Automation products, which empower users with the ability to create automated workflows and runbooks that span different scripts, tools, APIs, and system commands to safely hand off the knowledge required to use these tools correctly and consistently; PagerDuty Event Intelligence, that applies machine learning to correlate and automate the identification of incidents from billions of events; and PagerDuty for Customer Service, which is offered to orchestrate, automate, and scale responses to customer impacting issues. It serves various industries, including software and technology, telecommunications, retail, travel and hospitality, media and entertainment, and financial services. PagerDuty, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

