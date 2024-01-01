Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Receives $48.22 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.22.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

View Our Latest Report on TPX

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International Stock Down 0.7 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TPX. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 67.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the second quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in Tempur Sealy International by 697.9% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares during the period. 99.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPX opened at $50.97 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.01. The company has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.62. Tempur Sealy International has a 1 year low of $33.50 and a 1 year high of $51.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.86, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 469.19% and a net margin of 7.95%. Sell-side analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Tempur Sealy International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.91%.

About Tempur Sealy International

(Get Free Report

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.