Reviewing Chariot (OIGLF) & The Competition

Chariot (OTCMKTS:OIGLF – Get Free Report) is one of 374 public companies in the “Oil & Gas E&P” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Chariot to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Chariot and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chariot 0 0 1 0 3.00 Chariot Competitors 655 4257 7824 300 2.60

As a group, “Oil & Gas E&P” companies have a potential upside of 34.50%. Given Chariot’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Chariot has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Chariot N/A N/A -0.57 Chariot Competitors $786.94 million $186.36 million -15.18

This table compares Chariot and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Chariot’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Chariot. Chariot is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Chariot and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chariot N/A N/A N/A Chariot Competitors 170.76% 25.39% 6.27%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.2% of Chariot shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.2% of shares of all “Oil & Gas E&P” companies are owned by institutional investors. 26.3% of shares of all “Oil & Gas E&P” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Chariot competitors beat Chariot on 8 of the 11 factors compared.

About Chariot

Chariot Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas exploration and appraisal activities. The company operates through Transactional Gas and Transactional Power segments. The company holds interests in the Rissana offshore license that covers an area of approximately 8,489 square kilometers. It also focuses on mining power projects in Africa. The company was formerly known as Chariot Oil & Gas Limited and changed its name to Chariot Limited in June 2021. Chariot Limited was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

