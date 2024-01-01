Reviewing Shell (NYSE:SHEL) & PetroChina (OTCMKTS:PCCYF)

PetroChina (OTCMKTS:PCCYF – Get Free Report) and Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares PetroChina and Shell’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PetroChina N/A N/A N/A Shell 8.51% 15.91% 7.23%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.0% of PetroChina shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.2% of Shell shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Shell shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PetroChina 0 0 1 0 3.00 Shell 1 3 2 0 2.17

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for PetroChina and Shell, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Shell has a consensus target price of $67.00, indicating a potential upside of 1.82%. Given Shell’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Shell is more favorable than PetroChina.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PetroChina and Shell’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PetroChina N/A N/A N/A $0.71 0.92 Shell $386.20 billion 0.57 $42.31 billion $8.44 7.80

Shell has higher revenue and earnings than PetroChina. PetroChina is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Shell, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Shell beats PetroChina on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PetroChina

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Oil, Gas and New Energy Resource; Refining, Chemicals and New material; Marketing; and Natural Gas Sales segments. The Oil, Gas and New Energy Resource segment engages in the exploration, development, transportation, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas, as well as is involved in the new energy resource business. The Refining, Chemicals and New material segment refines crude oil and petroleum products; and produces and markets primary petrochemical products, derivative petrochemical products, and other chemical products. The Marketing segment is involved in the marketing of refined and non-oil products, and trading business. The Natural Gas Sales segment engages in the transportation and sale of natural gas. The company is also involved in the exploration, development, and production of oil sands and coalbed methane; trading of crude oil and petrochemical products; storage, chemical engineering, storage facilities, service station, and transportation facilities and related businesses; and production and sales of basic and derivative chemical, and other chemical products. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. PetroChina Company Limited operates as a subsidiary of China National Petroleum Corporation.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market. The company also markets and trades natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), crude oil, electricity, carbon-emission rights; and markets and sells LNG as a fuel for heavy-duty vehicles. In addition, it trades in and refines crude oil and other feed stocks, such as low-carbon fuels, lubricants, bitumen, sulphur, gasoline, diesel, aviation fuel, and marine fuel; produces and sells petrochemicals for industrial use; and manages oil sands activities. Further, the company produces base chemicals comprising ethylene, propylene, and aromatics, as well as intermediate chemicals, such as styrene monomer, propylene oxide, solvents, detergent alcohols, ethylene oxide, and ethylene glycol. Additionally, it generates electricity through wind and solar resources; produces and sells hydrogen; and provides electric vehicle charging services. The company was formerly known as Royal Dutch Shell plc and changed its name to Shell plc in January 2022. Shell plc was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

