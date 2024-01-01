Contrasting Forian (FORA) & Its Peers

Forian (NASDAQ:FORA – Get Free Report) is one of 110 public companies in the “Health Information Services” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Forian to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.6% of Forian shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.8% of shares of all “Health Information Services” companies are held by institutional investors. 31.3% of Forian shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 31.4% of shares of all “Health Information Services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Forian and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forian N/A N/A N/A Forian Competitors -57.65% -119.61% -15.16%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Forian 0 0 4 0 3.00 Forian Competitors 55 371 778 4 2.61

Forian presently has a consensus price target of $7.67, indicating a potential upside of 162.56%. As a group, “Health Information Services” companies have a potential upside of 31.72%. Given Forian’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Forian is more favorable than its rivals.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Forian and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Forian $31.67 million N/A 16.22 Forian Competitors $127.30 million -$298.55 million 400.90

Forian’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Forian. Forian is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Forian has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Forian’s rivals have a beta of 0.93, indicating that their average stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Forian beats its rivals on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Forian Company Profile

Forian Inc. provides software and information solutions, proprietary data driven insights, and predictive analytics to optimize and measure the operational, clinical, and financial performance of its life science and healthcare customers. It operates through three segments: Information & Software, Services, and Other. The company's products include BioTrack, a vertically integrated point of sale, manufacturing, delivery, and cultivator software solution for dispensaries, cultivators, manufacturers, and distributors; and Cannalytics, a Software as a Service based analytics solution that provides customers with a presentation of business performance. Its products also comprise BioTrack seed-to-sale compliance traceability platform, which is used to manage the tracking and tracing of various cannabis products from cultivation to sale; and BioTrack State Traceability & Enforcement Monitoring System to ensure transparency and accountability throughout cannabis supply chain. In addition, the company offers security monitoring and web marketing services. Forian Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania. Forian Inc.

