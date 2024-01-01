Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) vs. East Side Games Group (OTC:EAGRF) Financial Analysis

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) and East Side Games Group (OTC:EAGRF – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Electronic Arts and East Side Games Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Electronic Arts 13.08% 20.02% 11.20% East Side Games Group N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Electronic Arts and East Side Games Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Electronic Arts $7.43 billion 4.96 $802.00 million $3.63 37.69 East Side Games Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Electronic Arts has higher revenue and earnings than East Side Games Group.

90.4% of Electronic Arts shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Electronic Arts shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Electronic Arts and East Side Games Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Electronic Arts 0 11 13 0 2.54 East Side Games Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Electronic Arts currently has a consensus price target of $141.30, indicating a potential upside of 3.29%. East Side Games Group has a consensus price target of C$3.00, indicating a potential upside of 826.78%. Given East Side Games Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe East Side Games Group is more favorable than Electronic Arts.

Summary

Electronic Arts beats East Side Games Group on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc. develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands. The company licenses its games to third parties to distribute and host its games. It markets and sells its games and services through digital distribution and retail channels, as well as directly to mass market retailers, specialty stores, and distribution arrangements. Electronic Arts Inc. was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

About East Side Games Group

East Side Games Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and publishes free-to-play mobile games in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It also develops IdleKit, a proprietary game framework that allows developing of narrative-driven idle games. The company also engages in the sale of in-game virtual items through in-app purchases. East Side Games Group Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

