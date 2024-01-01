Contrasting Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) & AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX)

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Free Report) and Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

70.4% of AvidXchange shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.4% of Zuora shares are held by institutional investors. 10.3% of AvidXchange shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.3% of Zuora shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

AvidXchange has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zuora has a beta of 1.97, indicating that its stock price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AvidXchange -18.71% -6.17% -1.92% Zuora -18.68% -64.62% -10.20%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares AvidXchange and Zuora's net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for AvidXchange and Zuora, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AvidXchange 0 3 8 0 2.73 Zuora 0 1 3 0 2.75

AvidXchange currently has a consensus target price of $12.43, suggesting a potential upside of 0.31%. Zuora has a consensus target price of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 38.30%. Given Zuora’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Zuora is more favorable than AvidXchange.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AvidXchange and Zuora’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AvidXchange $316.35 million 7.96 -$101.28 million ($0.34) -36.44 Zuora $338.39 million 3.98 -$197.97 million ($0.58) -16.21

AvidXchange has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Zuora. AvidXchange is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Zuora, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

AvidXchange beats Zuora on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AvidXchange



AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and Cashflow manager that provides cash management solutions. Its platform offers electronic invoice capture, workflow routing, and automated payments solutions. The company markets its solutions through direct salesforces; strategic channel partnerships; and software and technology business partners. It serves real estate, homeowners associations, construction, financial services, healthcare facilities, social services, education, and media sectors. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

About Zuora



Zuora, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based subscription management platform that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-cash and revenue operations; and Zuora Billing that helps customers to set payment terms, manage hierarchical billing relationships, consolidate invoicing across multiple subscriptions, and tax transactions. It also provides Zuora Revenue, a revenue recognition automation solution; Zuora CPQ for configure, price, and quote various subscription options; Zuora Collect designed to/ handle the complicated function of payments associated with subscription-based businesses; Zephr, a digital subscriber experience platform for digital publishing and media industry; and Zuora Marketplace. It sells its products through its systems integrators, consultants, and ecosystem partners. Zuora, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

