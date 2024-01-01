Analysts Set Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) PT at $40.35

Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.35.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Pfizer from $44.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, December 18th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pfizer

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.47 per share, for a total transaction of $79,410.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,230. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 52,350.0% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Stock Performance

NYSE:PFE opened at $28.79 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Pfizer has a twelve month low of $25.76 and a twelve month high of $51.60.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.77 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 15.30%. On average, analysts anticipate that Pfizer will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 91.80%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

