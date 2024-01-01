Analysts Set The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Price Target at $341.38

Shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $341.38.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SAM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Boston Beer in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Boston Beer in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush increased their target price on Boston Beer from $370.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on Boston Beer from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Boston Beer from $408.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th.

SAM opened at $345.59 on Monday. Boston Beer has a 1-year low of $296.27 and a 1-year high of $420.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $346.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $347.75. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 51.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.07.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $4.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by $0.41. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 3.83%. The business had revenue of $601.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.88 million. Equities analysts forecast that Boston Beer will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boston Beer news, insider Carolyn L. O’boyle sold 102 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.90, for a total value of $36,199.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,834 shares in the company, valued at $1,005,786.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAM. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Boston Beer by 88.4% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Boston Beer in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Amundi increased its holdings in Boston Beer by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Boston Beer in the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Boston Beer in the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc engages in the production and sale of alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, and Havana Lager brand names.

