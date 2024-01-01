Analyzing Restaurant Brands New Zealand (OTCMKTS:RTBRF) and Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG)

Restaurant Brands New Zealand (OTCMKTS:RTBRF – Get Free Report) and Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

15.4% of Restaurant Brands New Zealand shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.2% of Sweetgreen shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.0% of Sweetgreen shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Restaurant Brands New Zealand and Sweetgreen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Restaurant Brands New Zealand N/A N/A N/A Sweetgreen -24.60% -25.18% -14.63%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Restaurant Brands New Zealand N/A N/A N/A $0.22 10.80 Sweetgreen $470.11 million 2.70 -$190.44 million ($1.20) -9.42

This table compares Restaurant Brands New Zealand and Sweetgreen’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Restaurant Brands New Zealand has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sweetgreen. Sweetgreen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Restaurant Brands New Zealand, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Restaurant Brands New Zealand and Sweetgreen, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Restaurant Brands New Zealand 0 0 0 0 N/A Sweetgreen 0 5 4 0 2.44

Sweetgreen has a consensus price target of $14.11, suggesting a potential upside of 24.88%. Given Sweetgreen’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sweetgreen is more favorable than Restaurant Brands New Zealand.

Summary

Sweetgreen beats Restaurant Brands New Zealand on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Restaurant Brands New Zealand

Restaurant Brands New Zealand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates quick service and takeaway restaurants in New Zealand, Australia, California, Hawaii, Saipan, and Guam. It operates the KFC, Pizza Hut, Carl's Jr., and Taco Bell brand names. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is based in Penrose, New Zealand.

About Sweetgreen

Sweetgreen, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants serving healthy foods prepared from seasonal and organic ingredients. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that can be redeemed in its restaurants. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

