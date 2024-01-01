O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,018.13.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ORLY shares. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,060.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,068.00 to $1,080.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Citigroup upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $983.00 to $1,040.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $1,000.00 to $930.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th.

In other news, Director Dana Perlman sold 100 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $974.24, for a total transaction of $97,424.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,197 shares in the company, valued at $1,166,165.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $996.94, for a total transaction of $4,984,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $684,897.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Dana Perlman sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $974.24, for a total value of $97,424.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,166,165.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,913 shares of company stock worth $17,487,722. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 141.7% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 29 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 30 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $950.08 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.81. O’Reilly Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $767.27 and a fifty-two week high of $1,005.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $959.06 and a 200 day moving average of $943.73.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $10.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.36 by $0.36. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 152.96% and a net margin of 14.86%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive will post 38.21 EPS for the current year.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

