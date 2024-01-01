Critical Comparison: PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) & Sigyn Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:SIGY)

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM – Get Free Report) and Sigyn Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:SIGY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for PAVmed and Sigyn Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PAVmed 0 1 1 0 2.50 Sigyn Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

PAVmed currently has a consensus target price of $21.75, suggesting a potential upside of 427.91%. Given PAVmed’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe PAVmed is more favorable than Sigyn Therapeutics.

Volatility & Risk

Insider & Institutional Ownership

PAVmed has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sigyn Therapeutics has a beta of -1.62, indicating that its stock price is 262% less volatile than the S&P 500.

8.3% of PAVmed shares are held by institutional investors. 12.6% of PAVmed shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 78.5% of Sigyn Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PAVmed and Sigyn Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PAVmed $380,000.00 87.28 -$88.98 million ($10.79) -0.38 Sigyn Therapeutics N/A N/A -$2.93 million ($0.09) -1.31

Sigyn Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than PAVmed. Sigyn Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PAVmed, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares PAVmed and Sigyn Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PAVmed -4,660.07% -532.56% -83.17% Sigyn Therapeutics N/A N/A -879.22%

Summary

PAVmed beats Sigyn Therapeutics on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PAVmed

PAVmed Inc. operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company's lead products include CarpX, a patented, single-use, disposable, and minimally invasive surgical device for use in the treatment of carpal tunnel syndrome; and EsoCheck, an esophageal cell collection device for the early detection of adenocarcinoma of the esophagus and Barrett's Esophagus (BE); and EsoGuard, a bisulfite-converted next-generation sequencing DNA assay. Its product pipeline also comprises EsoCure, an esophageal ablation device to treat dysplastic BE; PortIO, an implantable intraosseous vascular access device; NextFlo; and Veris cancer care platform. The company was formerly known as PAXmed Inc. and changed its name to PAVmed Inc. in April 2015. PAVmed Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Sigyn Therapeutics

Sigyn Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a medical technology company, focuses on creating therapeutic solutions in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Sigyn Therapy, a broad-spectrum blood purification technology designed to treat pathogen-associated inflammatory disorders, including endotoxemia and inflammation in end-stage renal disease patients, sepsis, the cause of hospital deaths. The company also engages in evaluating the Sigyn Therapy to address various therapeutic targets, including endotoxin; peptidoglycan and lipoteichoic acid; viral pathogens; hepatic toxins; CytoVesicles; and tumor necrosis factor alpha, interleukin-1 beta, and interleukin 6, which are pro-inflammatory cytokines. It also developing ChemoPrep to enhance the tumor site delivery of chemotherapy; and ChemoPure to reduce treatment toxicity and inhibit the spread of cancer metastasis. The company is headquartered in San Diego, California.

