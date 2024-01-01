Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.09.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Macy’s in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Macy’s in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “inline” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut Macy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Macy’s from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Macy’s from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th.

In other Macy’s news, CFO Adrian V. Mitchell sold 57,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total transaction of $837,040.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 78,386 shares in the company, valued at $1,146,787.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Macy’s by 7.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,381,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,390,000 after buying an additional 2,645,577 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,037,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,605 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,241,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,825 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 1,054.0% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,846,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,092,000 after purchasing an additional 9,906,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,106,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155,936 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of M stock opened at $20.12 on Monday. Macy’s has a 1 year low of $10.54 and a 1 year high of $25.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.40. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.97.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Macy’s had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Macy’s will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.1654 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.83%.

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

