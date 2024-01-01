Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $133.67.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 79.5% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 20,443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after acquiring an additional 9,056 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 30.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,316 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after acquiring an additional 4,772 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 20.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 165,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,739,000 after acquiring an additional 27,982 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 239.3% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,863 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,239,000 after acquiring an additional 18,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 95.6% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 91,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,430,000 after acquiring an additional 44,607 shares during the last quarter. 94.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ARW opened at $122.25 on Monday. Arrow Electronics has a 12 month low of $103.71 and a 12 month high of $147.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $119.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.39.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.66. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 3.06%. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. On average, analysts expect that Arrow Electronics will post 16.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

