Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Receives $428.85 Average PT from Analysts

Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $428.85.

Several brokerages recently commented on LIN. Citigroup boosted their price target on Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. HSBC boosted their price objective on Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th.

Linde Price Performance

Shares of LIN stock opened at $410.71 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $400.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $386.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $199.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.88. Linde has a one year low of $302.17 and a one year high of $434.21.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. Linde’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.10 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Linde will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $1.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Linde

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the first quarter worth $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Linde by 6,500.0% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 66 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Linde in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Linde by 122.6% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 69 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manitou Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Linde in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Further Reading

