EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.61.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EVGO shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of EVgo in a research note on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of EVgo from $5.25 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded shares of EVgo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th.

EVGO opened at $3.58 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.97 and its 200-day moving average is $3.59. EVgo has a 1-year low of $1.88 and a 1-year high of $8.16. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 2.42.

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $35.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 234.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that EVgo will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of EVgo by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,501,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,114,000 after purchasing an additional 421,704 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of EVgo by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,691,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,767,000 after purchasing an additional 668,889 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of EVgo in the 1st quarter valued at $32,188,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of EVgo by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,770,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,582,000 after acquiring an additional 339,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of EVgo by 323.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,724,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080,839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.19% of the company’s stock.

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

