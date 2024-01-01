Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.85.

HWM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWM. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 61.3% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HWM opened at $54.12 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.46. Howmet Aerospace has a 12-month low of $38.17 and a 12-month high of $54.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.93.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 19.15%. Equities research analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

