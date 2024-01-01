BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Receives $27.71 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.71.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of BankUnited from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of BankUnited from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of BankUnited from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of BankUnited in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Get BankUnited alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on BankUnited

BankUnited Stock Down 1.7 %

BKU stock opened at $32.43 on Monday. BankUnited has a 12 month low of $15.83 and a 12 month high of $40.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.08). BankUnited had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The business had revenue of $498.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that BankUnited will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BankUnited Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. BankUnited’s payout ratio is 36.86%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,828,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,967,000 after purchasing an additional 306,521 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,684,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,898,000 after purchasing an additional 252,653 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,887,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,895,000 after purchasing an additional 177,718 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,729,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,813,000 after purchasing an additional 171,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,715,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,307,000 after purchasing an additional 169,619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.70% of the company’s stock.

BankUnited Company Profile

(Get Free Report

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.