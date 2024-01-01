California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Receives $56.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the three research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.50.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CWT. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of California Water Service Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet upgraded California Water Service Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of California Water Service Group to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st.

In related news, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 2,220 shares of California Water Service Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $111,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,414,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 2,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $111,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,286 shares in the company, valued at $1,414,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Michelle R. Mortensen sold 675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.56, for a total transaction of $35,478.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,146.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,005 shares of company stock worth $204,875. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in California Water Service Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,331,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $533,408,000 after purchasing an additional 30,785 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,099,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $335,877,000 after purchasing an additional 270,786 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,369,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $298,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140,204 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,330,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $141,313,000 after purchasing an additional 126,979 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,278,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,552,000 after purchasing an additional 9,949 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of California Water Service Group stock opened at $51.87 on Monday. California Water Service Group has a fifty-two week low of $45.44 and a fifty-two week high of $63.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.04 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.05 and a 200 day moving average of $50.59.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $254.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.23 million. California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 3.04% and a net margin of 5.29%. As a group, research analysts predict that California Water Service Group will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. California Water Service Group’s payout ratio is presently 144.44%.

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection services.

