Viaplay Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NENTF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of Viaplay Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NENTF – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company.

Separately, DNB Markets upgraded shares of Viaplay Group AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Viaplay Group AB (publ) alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NENTF

Viaplay Group AB (publ) Trading Up 3.5 %

Viaplay Group AB (publ) Company Profile

OTCMKTS:NENTF opened at $0.59 on Monday. Viaplay Group AB has a fifty-two week low of $0.49 and a fifty-two week high of $26.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.93.

(Get Free Report

Viaplay Group AB (publ) operates as an entertainment provider company in Sweden, rest of Nordics, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates Viaplay, an online video streaming service, which offers live sports, original series, films, documentaries, and international TV releases, as well as all-time classic series, and children's animation and series; V sport, series & film, a family of premium-TV channels that offers television entertainment; and Viaplay studios that consists of production companies, which produce scripted content.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Viaplay Group AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viaplay Group AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.