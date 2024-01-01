Financial Analysis: Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) versus Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM)

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Free Report) and Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Mercantile Bank has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Metropolitan Bank has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Mercantile Bank and Metropolitan Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mercantile Bank 0 1 1 0 2.50 Metropolitan Bank 0 0 4 0 3.00

Valuation and Earnings

Mercantile Bank presently has a consensus target price of $40.00, indicating a potential downside of 0.94%. Metropolitan Bank has a consensus target price of $56.25, indicating a potential upside of 1.57%. Given Metropolitan Bank’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Metropolitan Bank is more favorable than Mercantile Bank.

This table compares Mercantile Bank and Metropolitan Bank’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mercantile Bank $213.92 million 3.02 $61.06 million $5.25 7.69 Metropolitan Bank $287.33 million 2.13 $59.28 million $4.88 11.35

Mercantile Bank has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Metropolitan Bank. Mercantile Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Metropolitan Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Mercantile Bank and Metropolitan Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mercantile Bank 29.22% 17.96% 1.67% Metropolitan Bank 14.52% 14.75% 1.40%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

56.6% of Mercantile Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.0% of Metropolitan Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Mercantile Bank shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.5% of Metropolitan Bank shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Metropolitan Bank beats Mercantile Bank on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mercantile Bank

(Get Free Report)

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and industrial loans; vacant land, land development, and residential construction loans; owner and non-owner-occupied real estate loans; multi-family and residential rental property loans; single-family residential real estate loans; home equity line of credit programs; and consumer loans, such as new and used automobile and boat loans, and credit cards, as well as overdraft protection services; and residential mortgage and instalment loans. In addition, it offers courier services and safe deposit facilities; and insurance products, such as private passenger automobile, homeowners, personal inland marine, boat owners, recreational vehicle, dwelling fire, umbrella policies, small business, and life insurance products. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

About Metropolitan Bank

(Get Free Report)

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area. The company offers checking, savings, term deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides lending products, including commercial real estate, construction, multi-family, and one-to four-family real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans; consumer loans; acquisition and renovation loans; loans to refinance or return borrower equity; loans on owner-occupied properties; working capital lines of credit; trade finance and letters of credit; and term loans. In addition, the company offers cash management services, as well as online and mobile banking, ACH, remote deposit capture, and debit card services. It operates banking centers in Manhattan, Brooklyn, Great Neck, and Long Island. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

