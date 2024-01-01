Reviewing Discovery Energy (DENR) & Its Competitors

Discovery Energy (OTCMKTS:DENR – Get Free Report) is one of 376 public companies in the “Oil & Gas E&P” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Discovery Energy to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

19.2% of shares of all “Oil & Gas E&P” companies are owned by institutional investors. 87.5% of Discovery Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.3% of shares of all “Oil & Gas E&P” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Discovery Energy and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Discovery Energy N/A N/A N/A Discovery Energy Competitors 169.13% 42.51% 10.90%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Discovery Energy N/A N/A -31.82 Discovery Energy Competitors $781.31 million $185.54 million -15.18

This table compares Discovery Energy and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Discovery Energy’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Discovery Energy. Discovery Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Discovery Energy and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Discovery Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Discovery Energy Competitors 655 4268 7834 301 2.60

As a group, “Oil & Gas E&P” companies have a potential upside of 34.43%. Given Discovery Energy’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Discovery Energy has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Discovery Energy competitors beat Discovery Energy on 7 of the 8 factors compared.

Discovery Energy Company Profile

Discovery Energy Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of conventional and unconventional natural gas, and oil and energy projects. It holds a 100% working interest in the petroleum exploration license 512 prospect covering an area of 584,651 gross acres located in South Australia. The company was formerly known as Santos Resource Corp. and changed its name to Discovery Energy Corp. in May 2012. Discovery Energy Corp. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

