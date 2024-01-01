Head to Head Survey: Timber Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:TMBR) and Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA)

Timber Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:TMBR – Get Free Report) and Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Timber Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.03, indicating that its share price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Centessa Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.6% of Timber Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.9% of Centessa Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Timber Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.5% of Centessa Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Timber Pharmaceuticals $80,000.00 15.14 -$19.38 million N/A N/A Centessa Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$216.21 million ($1.64) -4.85

This table compares Timber Pharmaceuticals and Centessa Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Timber Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Centessa Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares Timber Pharmaceuticals and Centessa Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Timber Pharmaceuticals N/A -511.45% -180.93% Centessa Pharmaceuticals N/A -54.03% -38.91%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Timber Pharmaceuticals and Centessa Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Timber Pharmaceuticals 0 1 0 0 2.00 Centessa Pharmaceuticals 0 2 6 0 2.75

Timber Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 3,014.38%. Centessa Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $9.43, indicating a potential upside of 18.45%. Given Timber Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Timber Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Centessa Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Centessa Pharmaceuticals beats Timber Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Timber Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for orphan dermatologic diseases. The company's lead product candidates include TMB-001, a patented topical formulation of isotretinoin that has completed Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of moderate to severe subtypes of CI, a group of rare genetic keratinization disorders; and TMB-003, a proprietary formulation of Sitaxsentan, which is a selective endothelin-A receptor antagonist that is in preclinical development for the treatment of sclerotic skin diseases. It is also involved in the development of BPX-01, which is in Phase 3 topical minocycline for the treatment of inflammatory lesions of acne vulgaris; and BPX-04 that is a Phase 3 ready topical minocycline for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Warren, New Jersey.

About Centessa Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines to patients. Its pipeline products include SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; and ORX750, an orally administered OX2R agonist for the treatment of NT1 with potential expansion into other sleep disorders. The company also develops LB101, a PD-L1xCD47 LockBody, which is designed to selectively drive potent CD47 and CD3 effector function activity while avoiding systemic toxicity; ZF874 in alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, a dual-STAT3/5 degrader program in acute myeloid leukemia (AML); MGX292, a protein-engineered variant of human bone morphogenetic protein 9 (BMP9) for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH); and OX2R Agonists compounds are currently in development for the treatment of narcolepsy, including TAK-861. In addition, its products pipeline comprises CBS001, a neutralizing therapeutic mAb to the inflammatory membrane form of LIGHT for inflammatory / fibrotic diseases; and CBS004, a therapeutic mAb targeting BDCA-2 for the potential treatment of autoimmune diseases, as well as earlier-stage preclinical assets, including ORX750, an orally administered, selective orexin receptor-2 (OX2R) agonist for the treatment of narcolepsy and other sleep disorders; and discovery-stage programs in certain other disease areas. Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Altrincham, the United Kingdom.

