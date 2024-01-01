Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.60.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Gray Television from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Gray Television from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Gray Television to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th.

Get Gray Television alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on GTN

Institutional Trading of Gray Television

Gray Television Stock Down 2.8 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Gray Television by 219.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Gray Television in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 460.6% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 4,463 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Gray Television during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in Gray Television in the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gray Television stock opened at $8.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Gray Television has a 52-week low of $5.97 and a 52-week high of $14.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $855.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.70.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $803.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.46 million. Gray Television had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 5.78%. Gray Television’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Gray Television will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

Gray Television Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Gray Television’s payout ratio is 43.84%.

About Gray Television

(Get Free Report

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Circle, Antenna TV, Telemundo, and Cozi; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gray Television Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gray Television and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.