Analysts Set Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Target Price at $131.86

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $131.86.

VAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Barclays cut shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, November 17th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 5.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the first quarter worth $55,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,832,000 after buying an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

VAC opened at $84.89 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.36 and its 200-day moving average is $101.75. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 1-year low of $72.78 and a 1-year high of $165.85.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.99). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. This is a positive change from Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.08%.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

