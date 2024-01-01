Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the four research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.40.

Several research firms have commented on SEM. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Select Medical in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Select Medical in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Select Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Select Medical in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company.

Get Select Medical alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Select Medical

Insider Buying and Selling at Select Medical

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Select Medical

In other Select Medical news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $2,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 6,939,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,491,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 19.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Select Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Select Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Select Medical during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Select Medical during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Select Medical during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. 76.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Select Medical Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE SEM opened at $23.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. Select Medical has a 52 week low of $21.28 and a 52 week high of $33.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.43.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. Select Medical had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Select Medical will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Select Medical Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

Select Medical Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates through four segments: The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, The Rehabilitation Hospital, The Outpatient Rehabilitation, and The Concentra.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Select Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.