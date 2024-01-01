Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXEO) Receives $20.80 Average PT from Analysts

Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXEO – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.80.

LXEO has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Lexeo Therapeutics Stock Down 7.8 %

In other news, major shareholder Fund Vi L.P. Omega bought 454,545 shares of Lexeo Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,995.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,157,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,733,853. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link

Shares of LXEO stock opened at $13.42 on Monday. Lexeo Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $17.72.

Lexeo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LXEO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The company reported ($12.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by ($11.40). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lexeo Therapeutics will post -4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage genetic medicine company that focuses on hereditary and acquired diseases. The company develops LX2006, which is an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia (FA) cardiomyopathy; LX2020, an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of arrhythmogenic cardiomyopathy; LX2021, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of DSP cardiomyopathy associated with it; and LX2022, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of HCM caused by TNNI3 mutations.

