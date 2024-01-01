NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $21.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on NeoGenomics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on NeoGenomics from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NeoGenomics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on NeoGenomics from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NeoGenomics presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $18.64.

Shares of NEO stock opened at $16.18 on Thursday. NeoGenomics has a 12-month low of $8.71 and a 12-month high of $21.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.01 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 6.32 and a quick ratio of 6.06.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. NeoGenomics had a negative return on equity of 4.95% and a negative net margin of 16.76%. The business had revenue of $151.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.15 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NeoGenomics will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

In other NeoGenomics news, General Counsel Alicia C. Olivo sold 2,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total transaction of $49,082.91. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 37,140 shares in the company, valued at $683,004.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 17.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,780 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 165.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,312 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 41.7% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. 91.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

