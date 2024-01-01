Truist Financial Boosts Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Price Target to $86.00

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Truist Financial from $60.00 to $86.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on CYTK. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Cytokinetics from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com lowered Cytokinetics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Monday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cytokinetics in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on Cytokinetics from $58.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $68.75.

Shares of CYTK stock opened at $83.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of -15.12 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.79. Cytokinetics has a 52-week low of $25.98 and a 52-week high of $87.58.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.71 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics will post -4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total value of $89,725.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 153,164 shares in the company, valued at $5,497,055.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total value of $89,725.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 153,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,497,055.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total value of $421,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,875,752.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 65,000 shares of company stock worth $2,544,725. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CYTK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 14.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 21.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 11,299 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the first quarter worth about $564,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 6.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,711 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

